ALYAH AND EDUCATION
A visit of an Israeli School for Olim and at Ben Gurion University with English-speaking students and professors.
i24NEWS
1 min read
From primary school to university, Israel offers high-quality education adapted to every age and background.
Join us for a visit of an Israeli school for new immigrants and Ben Gurion University, where English-speaking students and professors share their experiences.
Between academic excellence, cultural diversity, and a strong sense of belonging, this journey highlights how the Israeli education system helps every child — and parent — find their place and thrive in their new home.
