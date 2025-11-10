ALYAH AND HEALTHCARE
An inspiring story with English-speaking immigrant doctors
i24NEWS
Israel’s healthcare system is a unique blend of protection, accessibility, and innovation.
In this report, English-speaking immigrant doctors share their inspiring journeys and describe how they found not only professional fulfillment but also a sense of purpose in serving people from all walks of life.
Their stories reflect a system where cutting-edge medicine meets compassion, making Israel a true model of healthcare excellence.
