ALYAH AND HIGH TECH
Working in the "Start-Up Nation" is an opportunity for new immigrants
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Working in Israel’s vibrant “Start-Up Nation” means joining one of the most dynamic tech ecosystems in the world.
This story takes you inside a start-up founded by olim, where innovation, teamwork, and creativity drive success every day.
Through the voices of passionate entrepreneurs and developers, discover how immigration becomes an engine for innovation — turning challenges into opportunities and ideas into impact. For many, it’s more than a job: it’s a new beginning.
This article received 0 comments