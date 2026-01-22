Be the Architect of the Bridge from UK, Canada and Australia to Israel

The story of Israel is not just written in history books; it is lived through every individual destiny choosing to return to its roots. Today, the State of Israel, through the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, is launching a groundbreaking initiative specifically for residents of the UK, Canada, and Australia. This is no longer just an invitation to come home; it is a call for co-creation. To ensure the "bridge home" is tailored to the specific professional and social realities of the Anglosphere, the government seeks to understand your deliberations, your hopes, and your practical needs.

Making Aliyah is arguably one of the most emotionally charged and complex decisions a person can make. It is a leap of faith, a blend of spiritual fervor and earthly logistics. For those living in the UK, Canada, or Australia, moving to Israel involves unique challenges—from navigating professional licensing to adjusting to a different economic landscape.

Why is your opinion crucial right now? The State of Israel is looking to modernize its approach to Aliyah. Israel wants to break down bureaucratic barriers and create incentives that resonate with residents of the English-speaking world. Whether you are a tech professional in London, a student in Toronto, or a family in Sydney, your perspective is vital.

By participating in this national study, you are not just answering a survey; you are taking part in a high-level strategic consultation. This is your chance to tell the Prime Minister’s Office exactly what would make your transition smoother and more successful. Imagine if tomorrow’s policies were built upon your insights.

The power of your voice : understand what happens in those "moments of deliberation," those times when you weigh the pros and cons. What would tip the scales? What specific support do you need to turn the vision of Aliyah into a concrete reality?

The bridge must be a two-way street: a path toward the land of your ancestors, but also a commitment from the State to its future citizens from the Commonwealth.

Take the survey here : https://go.gov.il/israel-survey-en