The organization Nefesh B'Nefesh is preparing for the arrival of more than 2,300 new immigrants from North America to Israel over the summer months, marking what is expected to be one of the busiest aliyah seasons in recent years.

The new arrivals, comprising 478 families, are set to make aliyah during the traditional peak period for immigration to Israel, which typically sees the highest volume of new immigrants each year.

According to the organization, the total number of North American olim in 2026 is projected to surpass 4,150, exceeding last year’s figure, which was already among the highest recorded in the organization’s 23-year history.

To support the large-scale wave of immigration, Nefesh B’Nefesh is coordinating 47 group flights operated by El Al, departing from major North American cities including New York, New Jersey, Miami, Boston, and Los Angeles.

In preparation for the arrivals, the organization has also expanded its outreach efforts. Over the past week, more than 650 prospective immigrants and their families participated in informational and preparatory events held in New Jersey and Toronto, in cooperation with the Israeli Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and Jewish National Fund-USA.

Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, said the summer aliyah season represents a meaningful moment for both immigrants and the State of Israel. He noted that these events help future olim and their communities mark the transition while ensuring they receive the guidance and support needed ahead of their relocation.