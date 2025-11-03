OD YOTER TOV, THE TV SHOW

Israel is a land of innovation, diversity, and dreams fulfilled.

Since its founding, the country has attracted extraordinary talents from around the world — people who, every day, help write a truly unique collective story.

Od Yoter Tov is a remarkable prime-time event that takes you on a journey to meet those who chose to make Aliyah and now keep Israel’s heart beating: professors, doctors, researchers, entrepreneurs, and families from across the globe.

A major evening dedicated to celebrating success, integration, and the future of Israel.