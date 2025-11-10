YOCHEVED RUTTENBERG, OLA OF THE YEAR!

Yocheved Ruttenberg, founder and CEO of the Sword of Iron Israel Volunteer Corps, has been named “Ola of the Year” for the first edition of the i24News Aliyah Award.

Since October 7th her volunteer network has mobilized over 40,000 people worldwide, providing critical support to Israel.

Her story embodies the spirit of resilience, solidarity, and leadership that defines the new wave of Aliyah - transforming compassion into action and individuals into a united community of change.