American tourist stumbles upon ancient jug in Judean Desert

Fully intact pottery vessel dates to Early Bronze Age period

An American tourist hiking near the Dead Sea last month stumbled upon a fully intact clay jug from the Early Bronze Age period, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

The tourist, Robbie Brown, and a friend decided to climb up to Cave 53 about 328 feet above the terrain in the Qumran cliffs — the same area where the Dead Sea Scrolls were discovered, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).

Brown was familiar with the cave, having participated in an archaeological dig there in 2017.

This time, he and his friend found the ancient pottery vessel in the Judean Desert cave.

They immediately contacted Dr. Yuval Baruch, head of the IAA's Jerusalem division.

Baruch arrived to investigate with Amir Ganor, director of the IAA's robbery prevention unit.

Ganor told ToI that the discovery is "amazing," saying that two years ago IAA archaeologists surveyed the Judean Desert caves, including Cave 53.

“In a few caves, pottery sherds were found, providing evidence of the Early Bronze Age. This is perhaps the first complete vessel we have found from this period in the caves in the Judean Desert,” Ganor said.