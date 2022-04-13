Renovations begin at Joseph's Tomb after Palestinian vandalism

Samaria Regional Council starts repair work on Jewish holy site damaged by Arab rioters

Under the protection of Israeli troops, renovations began Wednesday morning on Joseph's Tomb near Nablus after the Jewish holy site was vandalized by Palestinians.

The Samaria Regional Brigade accompanied the Samaria Regional Council to the shrine, which was targeted by Arab rioters in recent days.

Two Israeli Hasidic Jews were shot and wounded overnight Sunday to Monday as they attempted to reach Joseph's Tomb to assist in repairing the damage.

The Hasidic Jews did not coordinate with the Israel Defense Forces, which usually oversees visits by Jewish worshippers.

In the predawn hours Wednesday, a building team assembled by the Samara Regional Council entered the tomb complex in the Palestinian Authority-controlled area of the West Bank.

It marks the first Israeli renovations to the site since it was abandoned following the outbreak of the Second Intifada in 2000.

The renovations include repairs to the stone grave marker, repainting the walls of the tomb complex, removal of debris left by the Arab rioters, and repairs to the complex's windows and water system.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, called it a "historic day" that restores "the national honor of the State of Israel."