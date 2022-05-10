West Bank relics reveal history of ancient Jewish revolt in Tekoa Valley

'This cave was used as a hiding place for the Jewish rebels during the Bar Kokhba revolt'

Dr. Dvir Raviv, an archaeologist with Israel’s Bar Ilan University, spoke with i24NEWS on the history of the Tekoa Valley in the West Bank and the area’s ties to an ancient Jewish revolt.

“Geographically, we are standing on the seam line between the desert and the hillside. The place is very rich in caves,” Raviv told i24NEWS.

“There are natural water sources here - springs and small rivers - which have attracted refugees for hundreds of thousands of years.”

Raviv and his colleagues surveyed a collection of caves in the area back in 2019 and uncovered relics from the Bar Kokhba revolt - an ancient Jewish uprising against the Roman Empire.

“During the survey, we found out that this cave was used as a hiding place for the Jewish rebels during the Bar Kokhba revolt in the 2nd century CE,” Raviv said.

His team uncovered a number of ancient artifacts in the cave, including a rare silver coin with a depiction of the holy Jewish temple.

“The message [conveyed by the coin] is very similar to other items from the same period,” he said, adding that the imagery aimed to inspire hope in the rebels and recruit supporters.

The researchers also found pottery shards which date back to the Bar Kokhba revolt-era and earlier times like the late Chalcolithic period and the middle Bronze Age.