Israel: High Court rejects petitions against Jerusalem cable car

Among the petitioners are shop owners, Palestinians and the Karaite community

Israel's High Court rejected Sunday four petitions against a planned cable car to Jerusalem's Old City.

Speaking on behalf of a bench of three magistrates, Judge Yosef Elron said the Court could interfere in project decisions only if it could be proven that the planning was flawed and that the planners had taken decisions based on irrelevant considerations or had acted beyond their mandate.

However, this is not the case with the planning of the cable car, Elron pointed out.

Accusing the court of making a political choice, the Emek Shaveh Association said the campaign against the cable car project was just beginning.

Other petitioners include shop owners in the Old City, residents of the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan, through which the cable car will pass, and the Karaite community.

The $61 million project, approved by the government in November 2019, provides for a nearly one-mile route from the "First Station" commercial area in West Jerusalem.

The cable car will cross a valley mainly populated by Palestinians from East Jerusalem, to the Mughrabi Gate, near the Western Wall and the archaeological site of the City of David.

Proponents of the project say the cable car will attract tourists, decongest the Old City, and is the greenest, least disruptive and most financially viable way to transport up to 3,000 visitors per hour from the west part of Jerusalem toward the Wailing Wall, where many Jews come to pray.

For their part, the opponents believe that the plan is inconvenient, culturally and politically irresponsible and that, rather than solving the traffic problem, it will only move it to the "First Station" area.