Roman statues put on display at Tel Ashkelon Park nearly a century after discovery

Five marble Roman statues of ancient gods and goddesses were put on display at the Tel Ashkelon National Park after being neglected for almost a hundred years.

The sculptures, presented at the archeological site southwest of the city of Ashkelon, include two complete statues and three partial ones, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The statues were excavated at Tel Ashkelon nearly a century ago. They are now placed standing between other archeological treasures of the park - a large Roman basilica and an odeon - as part of a large-scale renovation project, funded by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA), the Ashkelon Municipality and the Leon Levy Foundation. Following a year of work, the odeon and the statues were officially inaugurated on Monday.

“They had been left and ignored for a long time. We rescued them and cleaned them and put them in a very nice way to present to visitors,” Zeev Margalit, director of the conservation and development department of the INPA, was quoted as saying.

Margalit explained that the statues were originally ornamental and decorated the basilica.

“It is now a very impressive feeling to see the statues standing once again, though some are broken, and you can understand the quality of the work and the high level of skill used to sculpt the marble,” he added.

The two almost complete statues depict Greek goddess of victory Nike and Egyptian goddess of fertility Isis. The first scientific excavations of the site were held in 1920-1922 during the British Mandate.

The findings included the basilica, the odeon and remains of the statues. British archeologist John Garstang created an open-air museum for the relics, but it was later abandoned and neglected, according to Margalit. Further restoration and conservation work in the basilica complex is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 or mid-2023.