Routes uncovered: Tel Aviv's hidden gems of antiquity

Ancient treasures can be found across the modern Mediterranean metropolis

Tel Aviv is the biggest metropolis in Israel with many seeing it as the New York City or London of the Middle East.

But this modern, hectic city also has some hidden historic gems which take us back sometimes even thousands of years.

"Tel Avi was founded in 1909 as the first modern Hebrew city," tour guide Yonatan Weiss explained, adding that the Mediterranean coastal city is known as the "White City" -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Weiss revealed ancient sites in the modern urban center, including at Hayarkon Park, which is Tel Aviv's Central Park.

The ancient civilizations knew about the river that runs through Hayarkon Park, with testimonies from the Egyptian period to the Roman period, said Weiss.

In the park, there is also a site from the Ottoman period called the Seven Mills.

Watch Weiss show us other gems, including remnants of an Assyrian compound and a wine press from the Byzantine era: