Bronze coin dating back nearly 2,000 years found on Israeli beach

A bronze Roman-era coin dating back 1,850 years was discovered in the Carmel Beach in Haifa, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said Monday.

The coin was minted in Egypt’s Alexandria during the reign of Emperor Antoninus Pius, according to The Jerusalem Post. Israeli archaeologists discovered it in the water as part of a survey of the beach area.

IAA maritime archaeology unit director Yaakov Shavit said it was the first time such relic was found in Israeli waters.

"Along the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in the State of Israel and its maritime area, there are many archaeological sites and finds that tell of connections that exited here in ancient times between the ports of the Mediterranean and the many countries along its shores," Shavit's statement was quoted as saying.

He added that such discoveries "complete pieces of the historical puzzle of Israel's history."

The coin is said to be in remarkably good condition. It contains engravings of the Cancer zodiac sign and the moon goddess Luna. The writing on the coin suggests that it was minted in the eighth year of Pius' reign.

As he ruled the Roman empire, which then included the territory of Israel, from 138 CE to 161 CE, the coin dates back to 144 CE or 145 CE. The reverse side of the coin contains an image of the emperor.

Last year, an Israeli girl found a 2,000-year-old silver coin in Jerusalem. Experts believe it was minted at the second Holy Temple in Jerusalem’s Old City as part of the Jewish revolt against the Romans.