Israel: 1,200-year-old mansion discovered in Rahat

This Thursday, the excavations will be open to the public

A 1,200-year-old mansion was discovered during an archaeological dig conducted by Israel’s Antiquities Authority in the Bedouin city of Rahat in the Negev desert.

The building, found more than 15 foot underground, dates back to the beginning of the Islamic period. It was constructed around a central courtyard and had four wings with different rooms whose walls were decorated with murals.

Small fragments of colorful frescoes were found by the researchers, while some parts of the building were covered with plaster. Large ovens were also discovered inside the mansion.

According to Oren Shmoeli, Dr. Elena Kogan Zahavi and Dr. Noah David Michael, the heads of the excavations for the Antiquities Authority, the finding is “unique."

"We were surprised to discover at a depth of five and a half meters below the level of the courtyard a system of stone vaults, which rose to a height of two and a half meters. The vaults were carefully constructed and have apparently led to additional underground systems which have yet to be excavated," they told Channel 12.

"It seems that the underground stone vaults were intended as a support and allowed visitors to the house to walk safely and comfortably to enter subterranean spaces - cellars where they could store food at a relatively cool and protect themselves from the heat," they added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1541003335393845250 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On August 25, the Antiquities Authority and the Bedouin Negev Development Authority will open the excavations to the public free of charge.

Earlier in June, Israeli researchers discovered the second of the world’s oldest rural mosques in Rahat. The first one was found there in 2019. Both buildings are believed to be 1,200 years old.