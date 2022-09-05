Ivory relics uncovered in Jerusalem parking lot

Discovery means that Jerusalem may have been a bustling city during the Iron Age

A joint dig in a Jerusalem parking lot by the Israel Antiquities Authority and Tel Aviv University has uncovered a trove of ivory decorations dating back to the First Temple era.

The discovery means that Jerusalem may have been a bustling city during the Iron Age, contrary to prior beliefs of some experts.

The rare find was discovered in the Givati Parking Lot excavation grounds in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan, adjacent to the City of David excavation site. They were found inside the ruins of a palatial building which was in use in the 7th and 8th centuries BCE.

"We always knew that Jerusalem was a powerful and flourishing city during the Iron Age, the time of the First Temple period, but when we came here to dig in the City of David, no one imagined that these are the kinds of items we would find while excavating here," said Prof. Yuval Gadot, co-director of the excavation from Tel Aviv University.

Scholars believe that the items were inlaid in wooden furnishings used by officials and even high priests.

Among the decorations on the ivory pieces are images of rosette, lotus flowers and geometric patterns.