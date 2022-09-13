Extremely rare quarter-shekel coin returned to Israel

The coin, made of silver, from the fourth year of the Jewish Great Revolt is the fourth known coin of its kind

The United States returned an extremely rare coin to Israel on Monday, following a transcontinental intelligence operation by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and the Antiquities Trafficking Unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York.

The quarter-shekel coin made of silver is from the fourth year of the Jewish Great Revolt and the fourth of its kind known worldwide, stolen and smuggled out of Israel many years ago, according to a press release from the IAA.

"The minting of silver coins by the leaders of the Great Revolt was, in fact, a declaration of independence by the Jews in the land of Israel, a statement against the mighty empire that stood before them," explained Ilan Hadad, archaeologist and inspector in charge of commerce at the IAA Antiquities Theft Prevention Unit (ATPU).

Miri Bar / Israel Antiquities Authority Ilan Hadad, inspector in charge of commerce at the Israel Antiquities Authority, with the rare coin.

"Many of the rebels’ silver coins were struck over imperial silver coins, covering the emperor’s face with Jewish motifs. This gave the coin a much greater symbolic value than the monetary value of the coin itself."

Palestinian antiquities looters unearthed a hoard of coins in 2002 from the period of the Great Revolt, and among them was a quarter-shekel made of silver from 69 CE. The IAA spent the next 20 years attempting to locate the coin, which passed through illicit antiquities markets globally.

In London, false provenance papers were prepared to export the quarter-shekel from the UK to the US, where it was offered for sale at the Heritage Auction’s World Coins & Ancient Coins Signature Auction scheduled for August 3, 2017, in Denver, Colorado.

Courtesy of the Israel Antiques Authority On one side there are three palms of dates and around them an inscription - the quarter shekel.

Earlier this year, the case was passed to Colonel Matthew Bogdanos, Chief of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit (ATU). Working closely together, the IAA and the ATPU developed sufficient evidence to execute a seizure warrant for the coin and received a court order repatriating the coin to Israel.

One similar coin was acquired in the 1930s by the British Museum, and about three more unofficially "circulate" in the antiquities black market and among various collectors.