World’s earliest evidence of opium use discovered in Israel

The earliest known evidence of the opium use was found in ceramic vessels at the Tel Yehud burial site, the Israel Antiquities Authority said on Tuesday.

A study conducted by researchers from Tel Aviv University and The Weizmann Institute of Science revealed that the opium residue that was found during the excavation in Canaanite graves dates back to the 14th century BC.

According to the researchers, the Canaanites, who inhabited an area, which included parts of modern-day Israel, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan during the Bronze Age, used the psychoactive drug as an offering for the dead.

“This is the only psychoactive drug that has been found in the Levant in the Late Bronze Age. In 2020, researchers discovered cannabis residue on an altar in Tel Arad, but this dated back the Iron Age, hundreds of years after the opium in Tel Yehud. Because the opium was found at a burial site, it offers us a rare glimpse into the burial customs of the ancient world,” Vanessa Linares of Tel Aviv University explained.

Courtesy of Tel Aviv University Vanessa Linares of Tel Aviv University conducted the research as part her doctoral thesis.

She added that the scientists can’t be sure about the opium’s role in the ceremony – whether the Canaanites believed that the dead would need it in the afterlife, or whether it was consumed by the priests during the ceremony. However, the discovery sheds light on the opium trade in general.

“One must remember that opium is produced from poppies, which grew in Asia Minor – that is, in the territory of current-day Turkey – whereas the pottery in which we identified the opium was made in Cyprus. In other words, the opium was brought to Yehud from Turkey, through Cyprus; this of course indicates the importance that was attributed to the drug,” Linares noted.

The discovery confirmed historical writings and archeological hypotheses according to which opium and its trade played a central role in the cultures of the Near East.