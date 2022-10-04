Original owner of treasure likely feared invading Umayyad warriors, and did not return for hidden wealth

A trove of 44 gold coins were discovered stashed in a wall in northern Israel, a relic from the 7th Century Muslim conquest of the region.

Dug up three weeks ago in an archeological site in the Hermon River Nature Preserve, the coins weigh a total of 0.37 grams and were found within the base of an ashlar stone wall.

Israeli archeologists suggested that the treasure was likely hidden to protect it from warriors from the Umayyad Caliphate, 1,400 years ago. The owner of the hidden wealth likely did not survive the encounter, leading to the money remaining hidden until today.

At the time of the conquest, the region was part of the Byzantine Empire, the Greek speaking eastern half of the Roman Empire that prospered long after Rome had fallen.

Names and faces of two Byzantine emperors - the short reigned Phocas (602–610), and his usurper and more successful replacement, Heraclius (610-641) - are depicted on the coins, photographs released by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) show.

The find "reflects a specific moment in time, when we can imagine the owner concealing his fortune in the threat of war, hoping to return one day to retrieve his property," Yoav Lerer, director of the IAA excavation, said. "In retrospect, we know that he was less fortunate."

Ancient Banias, the city which stood where the treasure was discovered, was first built by the Canaanites and prospered during the Early Roman period, during the years of Herod the Great. The city is believed in Christian tradition to be the site of Peter the Apostle's recognition of Jesus as the Messiah.

IAA Director Eli Escosido pointed to the significance of the treasure's find in it's historical context: “it dates to an important transitional period in the history of the city of Banias and the entire region of the Levant.”

As a crossroads between three continents and the heart of several religions, the territory of Israel is abundant with archeological finds.

Just two years ago a similar trove of gold coins were discovered in central Israel.