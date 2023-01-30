Deciphering the treasures of Maagan Michael

What did the Byzantine and the Early Muslim transition look like in the Holy Land during the 8th-9th centuries CE? The answer may be found underwater

For the last few years, a group of archaeologists examined the remains of a shipwreck found on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea near Kibbutz Maagan Michael. Dr. Deborah Cvikel, the director of the excavation, told i24NEWS about the significance of this research: " We have a large cargo of amphora carrying supply, we have food remains, animal bones... It's the first time we found a shipwreck of this size with so many finds.”

“It testifies not only about life onboard and their diet but also about international relations at that period. We see a continuation of trade even during the Islamic rule."

After a long and complex period of underwater excavations, the team is working in the lab, examining the finds and trying to decipher some of the writing on the vessels. Apparently, not all the cargo contained food and supply.

"There are certain things in the ceramic assemblage that were not just for practical purposes. We have very small juglets with tiny holes, and we think it was used for perfume or oil that was very precious. Because the hole is so small, you can only take out one drop at a time," says Michelle, a Ph.D. student who also participated in the research.

Cvikel says that some of the finds still need to be deciphered, such as a vessel with an inscription in the early Arabic alphabet or a pentagram icon. Other items include an ancient hair brush and a wooden ship part. The fact that parts of the ship were buried under the sand helped them to stay in good condition for hundreds of years.

This is not the first shipwreck found in the area. In 1985, a ship dating back to the 5th century BCE was discovered and preserved. In addition, other precious items were found on the shores of Caesarea nearby.

What made this coastal area the so-called "Bermuda Triangle" of the Middle East? Dr. Deborah Cvicel explained: "There was another shipwreck found in Dor Beach nearby. The lagoon is very tricky in this place, and if you don’t know it well enough, the ship can get wrecked. We know that Napoleon Bonaparte sent his general Lambert to examine this beach, and Lambert told him that if the sea was not calm, you are risking your crew, and the ship could get wrecked."

Regarding the Maagan Michael beach, Dr. Cvikel says the reason which led to the ship sank was most probably a navigation error.

The team worked for several years, using special gear to excavate underwater. The group is led and dominated by female researchers, adding to its uniqueness. Cvikel says that they are not expected to return to the sea. Meanwhile, they are constantly working on examining, deciphering, and assembling the many pieces found underwater, which can shed some light on this fascinating period in the region's history.