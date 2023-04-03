'This is proof of the extensive commercial and cultural ties that existed between Israel and the Kingdom of Sheba'

In a new study published in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Dr. Daniel Vainstub deciphered a partially preserved inscription, which was found on a large jar dating from the time of King Solomon.

The jar was discovered along with the remains of six other large jars during excavations carried out in 2012 in the Ophel area, south of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Of the original inscription, only seven letters have survived.

Over the past decade, more than ten researchers have proposed various readings without reaching a consensus, but agreed that the inscription was written in the Canaanite script, a script from which the ancient Hebrew script used at the time of the First Temple was developed.

In the study, Dr. Daniel Vainstub determined that it was an "ancient Southern Arabic." the type of cursives used in the southwestern part of the Arabian Peninsula (the current region of Yemen), where the kingdom of Sheba was the dominant kingdom at the time.

"The deciphering of the inscription on this jar tells us, not only the presence of a Sabaean speaker in Israel at the time of King Solomon, but also the system of geopolitical relations in our region at that time - especially in light of the place where the jar was discovered, an area known to also be the administrative center at the time of King Solomon. This is another testimony to the extensive commercial and cultural ties that existed between Israel under King Solomon and the kingdom of Sheba," he explained.

The site of the Ophel, in the archaeological park located at the foot of the southern wall, in the area of the national park of the ramparts of Jerusalem, includes a path that passes between 2,000-year-old mikvahs (Jewish rituals baths) used by the pilgrims of the Temple.

During the 10th century BCE, the kingdom of Sheba flourished thanks to the cultivation and commercialization of perfume plants and incense, with Marib as its capital. They developed advanced irrigation methods for the fields where the plants used for the manufacture of perfumes and incense grow.

Their language was a southern Semitic language.

King Solomon is described in the Bible as controlling the trade routes of the Negev, through which the caravans of Sabean camels passed carrying perfumes and incense en route to the Mediterranean ports for export.