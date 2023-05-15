The cargo, weighing about 44 tons, includes Corinthian capitals adorned with vegetal patterns, partially carved capitals, and marble columns

The first cargo of its kind known in the Eastern Mediterranean was discovered in the coastal waters near Israel’s central city of Netanya.

Huge Roman period marble architectural elements are the oldest sea cargo of its kind in the region. According to archeologists, it is composed of “Corinthian capitals adorned with vegetal patterns, partially carved capitals, and marble columns” up to 20 ft long.

“It seems that these valuable architectural elements were intended to adorn a magnificently elaborate public building—a temple or a theater,” said a press release of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).

The cargo, which apparently came from a merchant ship that was shipwrecked in a storm, was found near the Beit Yanai beach a few weeks ago by an experienced sea swimmer Gideon Harris. He reported the discovery to the IAA.

Director of the underwater archaeology unit Koby Sharvit, who received the report, said that the experts were aware of the cargo for a long time but didn’t know “its exact whereabouts as it was covered over by sand, and we therefore could not investigate it.”

The underwater archaeology unit at the Israel Antiquities Authority The cargo discovered in the waters near Israel's Netanya.

“The recent storms must have exposed the cargo, and thanks to Gideon’s important report, we have been able to register its location, and carry out preliminary archaeological investigations, which will lead to a more in-depth research project,” he added.

According to the expert, the cargo came from the Aegean or Black Sea region, in Turkey or Greece. It was likely heading to one of the ports along the southern Levantine coast, Ashkelon or Gaza, or even Alexandria in Egypt.

“From the size of the architectural elements, we can calculate the dimensions of the ship; we are talking about a merchant ship that could bear a cargo of at least 200 tons,” said Sharvit.

The underwater archaeology unit at the Israel Antiquities Authority Marble artifacts discovered in the sea near Israel's Netanya.

“These fine pieces are characteristic of large-scale, majestic public buildings. Even in Roman Caesarea, such architectural elements were made of local stone covered with white plaster to appear like marble. Here we are talking about genuine marble,” he added.

Gideon Harris was awarded a certificate of appreciation for good citizenship. The IAA underlined that the community plays an important role in archaeological research.