Archaeologists in Jerusalem shed light on public health 2,500 years ago with ancient toilets

'If we can study ancient cities like Jerusalem, it helps us understand how people first started to live and problems they had,' Dr. Piers Mitchell tells i24NEWS

Archaeologists and researchers in Jerusalem are shedding light on the state of public health some 2,500 years ago, mainly through the up-close examination of two ancient toilets made from stone.

While maybe not considered comfortable by modern standards, they were considered the lap of luxury back in the Iron Age. Samples of human excrement from the stone toilets indicate that people suffered from debilitating pathogens like Giardia, which caused dysentery – the earliest known evidence of the tiny parasite.

Dr. Piers Mitchell, co-editor of the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology

“I worked with some colleagues at Israel Antiquities Authority and Tel Aviv University and we studied samples that came from underneath the 7th-century BC latrines,” said Dr. Piers Mitchell, co-editor of the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology.

“They were very wealthy buildings for the elite who lived just south of Jerusalem back then. We found the earliest evidence for Giardia, a single-cell parasite, the earliest evidence in the world, so it’s really exciting,” he told i24NEWS.

“It would have caused dysentery, which gives abdominal pain, bloating, fever, and so on, and would’ve killed a proportion of people, especially children,” the researcher explained.

“It was the ancient Near East where people invented the idea of settling, so a lot of the firsts are found in that region. If we can study cities that have been there for a very long time, such as Jerusalem, and look at well-identified time periods and context, then it helps us understand how people first started to live in towns and the problems they had, such as sanitation.”