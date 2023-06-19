New book maps sacred Muslim tombs of the Holy Land

The tombs served different purposes throughout the years, from rituals to solving internal conflicts of tribes and Muslim communities

The Holy Land is full of famous sacred tombs, from the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron to the tomb of Jesus at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. But there are also ancient Muslim tombs.

Recently a new book named "Ancient Sacred Muslim Tombs in The Holy Land" is trying to map hundreds of Muslim tombs in different shapes, sizes and locations in the region. Author of this book, Uri Tal, gave us a grand tour in four selected Muslim tombs in Israel.

"The tradition of sacred Muslim tombs began with the Early Muslim period of 634 CE. Later this tradition continues throughout the time of the Ayoubean kingdom, the Saladin era, the Crusader era, the Mamelukes, the Ottoman period," says Tal.

"During these periods we can see Jewish tombs which were identified by rabbis of the Mishna and Talmoud as rabbis’ tombs which were turned into Muslim tombs. But in the 19th and 20th centuries we can see the opposite phenomenon, of Muslim tombs which were turned into Jewish tombs," he explains.

One example of an ancient Sheikh’s tomb which was turned into a Jewish tomb can be found in the central Israeli forest of Eshtaol, close to Jerusalem. Over there, we see an ancient Muslim tomb which was called Walli el Sheik Arib.

It was dedicated to a sacred man of two Arab villages. But during the 20th century the place turned into a Jewish tomb. It is now dedicated to Dan, son of Jacob.

Daniel Bock / i24NEWS The tomb near the village of Bar Giora.

According to Tal, the tombs served different purposes throughout the years, from rituals to solving internal conflicts of tribes and Muslim communities. He takes us to a tomb located in a forest near the village of Bar Giora where we see a tomb belongs to Sheik Ahmad el Houbani.

"There is an old story about two villages which came here to solve a dispute" says Tal. "One village claims the second village stole its lamb. The suspected person came to swear inside the tomb. And when he came out he found out that his horse was dead. The people of the second village saw it as proof that the other village stole the lamb."

In another ancient tomb, not far from there, we hear another fascinating legend associated with the Sheik who is buried there - Sheik Ahmad el Agami. This notorious figure is known for his cruelty and vengeance, even after his death.

"There is a legend about a woman who picked olives around the grave, and when she started walking she was amazed to find that her olive turned to crickets," says Tal.

Some of the tombs mentioned in the book are lavish and large, such as Nabi Mousa, where, according to Muslim tradition, Moses is buried. But many of the tombs are small and deserted.

Daniel Bock / i24NEWS The Muslim tomb in the village of Aseret.

It is interesting to find some of these neglected tombs inside well established urban centers, such as this tomb in the central Jewish village of Aseret, where, according to traditions, Shet, son of Adam who was given to the matriarch Eve after she lost her son Havel, is buried.

Although the tradition of rituals in ancient tombs is gradually fading, at least in the Muslim community, we can still find these monuments here, perhaps evidence of the iconic figures who were inevitable parts of the Holy Land.