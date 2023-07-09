The excavation work around the Church's Aedicule area reveals early Christian layouts, new artifacts, and sections of masonry not previously seen

Authorities announced the completion of excavation work in the Church of Holy Sepulchre complex in Jerusalem, Israel, particularly the area immediately in front of the Aedicule structure, where Jesus Christ is believed to be buried.

The excavation revealed early Christian layouts, new artifacts, and sections of masonry not previously seen. In addition, the restoration allowed for archaeological cleaning beneath slabs of the Aedicule.

Due to the location of the excavation area, access to the Aedicule was temporarily closed. To ensure a quick return to regular operations, the work was carried out non-stop over the course of a week, 24 hours a day.

The Aedicule, containing the tomb of Jesus Christ, during the Easter holiday Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, Israel.

Professor Francesca Romana Stasolla, from Rome’s Sapienza University, led the effort which was part of a restoration program for the basilica’s floor. He first pointed out in a communiqué that “the excavation revealed the early Christian layout of the Aedicule, which was accessed via two white marble steps.”

“In front of it, a floor of lithic slabs extended, traces of which were found in the preparation mortar,” Stasolla added, “their measurements and course can be reconstructed.”

The described arrangements, the professor said, represent “the final appearance of the Rotunda at the end of the 4th century.” This is the circular area that surrounds the Aedicule, and it was dated thanks to a hoard of coins found underneath the lithic slab floor.

The Rotunda surrounds the Aedicule, traditionally believed to be the burial site of Jesus Christ, within the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City, Israel.

A wall cladding fragment was a significant artifact that was found in the excavation work “most likely from the Aedicule,” and dated to the 18th century. It was “rich in graffiti” of various languages, including Greek, Latin and Armenian.

The balustrade remains of the 16th-century liturgical enclosure also emerged. Both the artifacts were part of the church until renovations in the 19th-century.

Finally, sections of masonry were discovered, dating to the end of the 4th century. Which confirmed “the presence of forms of organisation of the Rotunda” during the aforementioned period. The statement added “they have still to be reconstructed in their entirety.”