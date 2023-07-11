American archeologists unearth new mosaic from Roman-era synagogue in Israel

Excavations reveal mosaic artwork near the ancient Jewish village of Huqoq, in the Israeli Lower Galilee, led by University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill

A mosaic was freshly unearthed at a Roman-era synagogue of the ancient Jewish village of Huqoq. The archaeological excavations were led by the American University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in the Lower Galilee area of Israel.

The mosaic artwork was a large panel with a Hebrew inscription in the center and an Aramaic inscription at the bottom. The excavation team suggested that the Aramaic list of names was either donors who “funded the synagogue’s mosaics or the artists who made them, asking that they be remembered for good.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1678574801349398528 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The work wasn’t just inscriptions and dedications, but also elaborately decorated with scenes from nature, in particular lions resting their forepaws on bulls’ heads, as well as predators pursuing their prey.

This was the eleventh and final session of excavations focusing on the southern end of the synagogue's main hall. The summer session also further uncovered sections of mosaic panels discovered in 2012 and 2013, illustrating episodes of the biblical Samson and the foxes, and another of him carrying the gate of Gaza on his shoulders, as well as sections featuring a Philistine horseman and a dead soldier.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1678574803379445762 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Archaeologists discovered that the synagogue was rebuilt and enlarged in the early 14th century AD, probably following the construction of a new road linking Cairo to Damascus, and from Jewish pilgrimage to the nearby tomb of the biblical prophet Habakkuk. At the end of this session, the site will be handed over to the Israel Antiquities Authority and the Jewish National Fund for it to be opened to visitors.