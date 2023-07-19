Israeli researchers reveal complex prehistoric human trade 'earlier than assumed'

Academics from Israel's Tel Aviv University and Tel-Hai College solve an ancient mystery using 21st century tools, particularly AI

An ancient mystery relating to prehistoric hand axes was solved by researchers from Tel Aviv University and Tel-Hai College. AI and chemical analysis were used to determine the origin of the tool found in the Hula Valley.

Geochemical fingerprints of the axes found at the valley’s oldest prehistoric sites, Ma'ayan Barukh and Gesher Benot Ya'aqov, indicated that the raw material came from high-quality flint from 12.5 miles away in the Dishon Plateau. The study showed complex behavior from prehistoric humans much earlier than assumed.

"Our findings indicate that these early humans had high social and cognitive abilities: they were familiar with their surroundings, knew the available resources, and made great efforts to procure the high-quality raw materials they needed. For this purpose, they planned and carried out long journeys, and transferred this essential knowledge to subsequent generations,” the researchers explained the significance of their discovery.

The study was led by Dr. Meir Finkel of Tel Aviv University and Professor Gonen Sharon from Tel-Hai College, in collaboration with Professor Erez Ben-Yosef, Tel Aviv University, Dr. Oded Bar and Dr. Yoav Ben Dor, the Geological Survey of Israel, and Ofir Tirosh, the Hebrew University. The paper was published in Geoarchaeology.

Tel Aviv University Dr. Meir Finkel of the Department of Archaeology and Ancient Near East Cultures, Tel Aviv University, Israel.

“The valley offered early humans rich sources of water, vegetation, and game, right on the northward migration route from Africa - the Great African Rift Valley,” Dr. Finkel described the Hula Valley, located in northern Israel, with prehistoric sites dating back to 750,000 years ago.

“These early inhabitants left behind them many artifacts, including thousands of handaxes – flint stones chiseled to fit the human hand. One of the earliest and most universal tools produced by humans, the handaxe may have served as a multipurpose 'penknife' for many different tasks,” the archeologist said about the tools.

Tel Aviv University Illustration - prehistoric handaxes carved from flint.

"Approximately 3,500 handaxes were found scattered on the ground at Ma'ayan Barukh, and several thousands more were discovered at Gesher Benot Ya'aqov,” Prof. Sharon presented the mystery, “in other words, to make the 3,500 handaxes found at Ma'ayan Barukh alone, early humans needed 3.5 tons of flint. But where did they obtain such a huge amount of flint?”

“Many researchers have tried to answer this question, but our study was the first to use innovative 21st century technologies: advanced chemical analysis and an AI algorithm developed specifically for this purpose,” the Israeli professor described their process that accurately measured the concentration of elements, down to a resolution of one particle per billion, and compared the tool with likely sources.

Tel Aviv University Professor Erez Ben-Yosef, Tel Aviv University, Israel.

“To procure suitable raw materials for producing their vital handaxes, they planned and carried out 20km hikes that included an ascent from 70 to 800 meters above sea level. Moreover, they passed on this important knowledge from one generation to the next, over many millennia. All these suggest a high level of sophistication and ability, which modern researchers do not usually attribute to prehistoric humans from such an early period," Prof. Ben-Yosef concluded.