Israel races against time to save antiquities in the West Bank

The Israeli government's new plan might help save the future of the history, Netanyahu calls it an 'unprecedented program to battle the destruction of heritage'

An underground war is taking place in the West Bank — over antiquities. For the Palestinians in the area, artifacts are a source of income. For the Jews, it's part of their history.

"This site is on the verge of destruction, everything around us are pits which have been robbed. It means that a few people come, sometimes they are professionals, sometimes amateurs,” a local guide told i24NEWS, preferring to remain anonymous.

i24NEWS Solomon Tunnels in the West Bank.

“They go around with a metal detector until it beeps. They bring their tools and buckets, start digging and find what they find. From here it goes directly to the Antiquities black market,” he added, telling i24NEWS about efforts to preserve and protect un-excavated sites.

At the Solomon Tunnels, in an area that was dug by Palestinians that’s part of a bigger tunnel system that was already uncovered. He told us about “at this site we can find many underground spaces which were used as hiding places during the Bar Kochba period."

The Bar Kochba revolt took place between the years 132-135 CE, when the Jews who remained in the land of Israel rebelled against the Roman Empire, following the destruction of the Second Temple.

"We will never know what they found here. Maybe scriptures, maybe ancient coins, things that can teach us about history.

The tunnels, like many other undiscovered sites in the West Bank, tell a small part of the Jewish people’s history in the Biblical Land of Israel. But the Israeli government is struggling to preserve the sites not under its control, as determined by the Oslo Accords signed in 1993.

Signed between Israel and the Palestinian representatives who would go on to form the Palestinian Authority, the agreements divided the West Bank into three areas falling under Palestinian, Israeli, or shared control — including over archaeological sites.

J. DAVID AKE (AFP/File) US president Bill Clinton stands between PLO leader Yasser Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzahk Rabin as they shake hands on September 13, 1993 at the White House after signing the Oslo Accords

While the Palestinian Authority bears full responsibility for archaeological sites in areas A and B, Israel is responsible for archeological sites in area C. This week, the Israeli government approved a new program to help preserve these historic sites.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the legislation an "unprecedented program to battle the destruction of heritage sites in the West Bank."

"In every corner across the West Bank we can discover archaeological evidence of our deep roots in the land of Israel. Those are our roots, and this is our land," Netanyahu said at the government cabinet meeting.

The government invested $4.7 million to rehabilitate heritage sites that were vandalized and prevent future looting, including through the use of drones and installation of security cameras.

The number of antiquities stolen each year is unknown. The Solomon Tunnels are only one of many sites destroyed and plundered. But the government's new plan might help save the future of the history buried across the West Bank.