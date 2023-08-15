Archaeologists uncover oldest known gate in Israel, moving back clock on urbanization

'This is the first time that such a large gate dating to the Early Bronze IB has been uncovered' says the Israeli Antiquities Authority excavation site director

The oldest known gate in Israel was uncovered by archeologists, near the southern city of Kiryat Gat, the Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced Tuesday.

While excavating the ancient city of Tel Erani, the team discovered a 5,500-year-old passageway with imposing stone and mud-bricks, indicating that urbanization in the area began centuries earlier than previously believed.

“This is the first time that such a large gate dating to the Early Bronze IB has been uncovered,” the IAA’s director of the excavation, Emily Bischoff, said.

Tel Erani has been known for its early urbanization in Israel, with around 37 acres settled in the Early Bronze Period, starting around 3,300 BCE, possibly now as early as 3,500 BCE, but was abandoned at the end of the Early Bronze Period, around 2,500 BCE.

“What’s interesting about this gate is it was built partially from mud bricks and partially from monolithic stones, and these stones are larger than me,” Bischoff said, adding that the process required bringing materials from a large distance, as well as the manufacturing of hundreds or thousands of mud bricks.

“This was not achieved by one or a few individuals. The fortification system is evidence of social organization that represents the beginning of urbanization,” Bischoff explained. “It’s the first time people go from living all over the region to living inside the city walls.”

The Tel Erani archaeological site has been host to several excavations since the 1950s, directed by the Department of Antiquities, the Israel Antiquities Authority, Ben Gurion University of the Negev, and a collaboration with University of Krakow, Poland.

