The find represents the first use of a corbelled mudbrick vault in a passageway in the southern Levant

A rare, completely intact 3,800-year-old mudbrick passageway with corbelled vault was discovered during excavations in the Jezreel Valley in northern Israel.

According to archeologists, the find represents the first use of a corbelled mudbrick vault in a passageway in the southern Levant. This architectural technique, where layered bricks are progressively stepped inward to create a gradually narrowing roof, was commonly used at sites in Mesopotamia.

“This is the only example of a mudbrick passageway with an intact corbelled vault discovered in the southern Levant, exquisitely preserved and complete with decorative elements. This find provides a key missing link in the history of the arch in this region,” said co-director of the Tel Shimron Excavations Daniel M. Master.

On the southern side of the acropolis of the ancient city, archaeologists at Tel Shimron excavated a tower composed of over nine thousand well-preserved mudbricks and standing over 16 feet high. The center of the structure contained a narrow corridor leading to the vaulted mudbrick passageway.

Eyecon Passageway with corbelled vault, Tel Shimron, Israel.

“Corbelling is used on small tomb cysts at various sites in the Middle Bronze Age, both in Canaan and the Egyptian Delta. Yet, a fully preserved mudbrick-built passageway with this type of corbelled vault is without parallel. Such structures, made of unfired mudbrick, almost never survive,” explained another co-director of the Tel Shimron Excavations Mario A.S. Martin.

At the entrance to the passageway, archaeologists also found an intact Middle Bronze Age vessel lying among ashy debris. The complete artifact is known as a “Nahariya Bowl.” According to archeologists, the tower complex was part of the royal acropolis of the large Middle Bronze Age city-state centered at Tel Shimron.