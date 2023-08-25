Israeli archeologists discover rare wooden boat in Haifa Bay

Dozens of tiles and reliefs with hand paintings in a variety of colors were also found underwater

A wooden boat was discovered on Thursday in the waters of Haifa Bay in northern Israel by underwater archaeologist Professor Udi Galili and the AQUAZOOM photography team.

The vessel apparently transported shingles from a factory in Marseille, France, to the settlements of the Templer community in Israel in Haifa, Jerusalem, and Sharona.

Dozens of tiles and reliefs with hand paintings in a variety of colors were also found underwater. They likely date back to 1860 and arrived from France.

According to archeologists, a storm sank the boat and took the tiles to Israel. The vessel itself was a sailing boat with a 150 ft beam and a draft of 13 ft.