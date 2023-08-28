Israeli archeologists uncover 'longest' Second Temple era aqueduct in Jerusalem

The aqueduct system was used to transport water from natural springs near Bethlehem, some 21 kilometers, to the Jerusalem 'Upper City' and the Temple Mount

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced on Monday that archaeologists uncovered a substantial portion of an ancient aqueduct in Jerusalem, measuring 328 yards.

The section has been hailed as the longest ever found, part of what is known as the Upper Aqueduct, and was discovered during archaeological excavations before construction of a school in Jerusalem’s Givat Hamatos area.

Emil Aladjem/IAA An aerial view of a 328 yard stretch of the upper level aqueduct found in Jerusalem's Givat Hamatos neighborhood.

Built during the Second Temple period (516 BCE – 70 CE), the aqueduct system was used to transport water from natural springs near Bethlehem, some 21 kilometers away, to the capital in Jerusalem. Its two main canals were in operation at the time, with one discharging water into the residential area of the so-called "Upper City," which is located in today's Jewish and Armenian quarter of the Old City, while the second channeled water to the Temple Mount.

After the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD, the Romans not only continued to use this infrastructure, but also undertook renovations, including structural improvements to the aqueduct. Coins dating back to Roman times have been found in the plaster used for these renovations, including one celebrating the Jewish revolt against the Empire’s rule. According to archaeologists Ofer Sion and Rotem Cohen, these coins may have been inserted as talismans to "bring good luck.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1696119170507616296 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The newly uncovered segment is divided into three distinct parts, two built during the Second Temple period and one by Roman forces. Researchers noted the exceptional quality of the construction, with sections rising up to about 10 feet in height.

Archaeologists hope that this discovery will offer clues to better understand when and how the aqueduct was built, whether it was in Hasmonean times or under the reign of King Herod.

Director of the IAA, Eli Escusido, emphasized that these discoveries reveal much about Jerusalem's complex history. Efforts are now underway to conserve this important archaeological site and make it accessible to the general public in the future.

Read more stories like this:

• Witches and skulls: Israeli archaeologists find evidence of necromancy >>

• Archaeologists uncover oldest known gate in Israel, moving back clock on urbanization >>

• American archaeologists unearth mosaic in Roman-era synagogue in Israel >>