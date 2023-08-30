Jerusalem unearthing leaves archeologists with more questions than answers

‘The ancient channel installations we have before us are fascinating and stimulate the imagination’ says Eli Escusido, director of Israel Antiquities Authority

Israeli archeologists unearthed unique installations carved out of rock, dating to the First Temple period in the 9th Century BCE, that’s exact purpose has stumped experts far and wide.

The excavations were led by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and Tel Aviv University (TAU) in Jerusalem’s City of David National park. Located near the Temple area, as well as the ancient Palace, the installations were likely integral to the two prominent institutions.

"We looked at the installation and realized that we had stumbled on something unique, but since we had never seen a structure like this in Israel, we didn't know how to interpret it. Even its date was unclear,” a senior researcher at the IAA, Dr. Yiftah Shalev, said.

Asaf Perry, City of David Researchers Prof. Yuval Gadot and Dr. Yiftah Shalev examine the mysterious upper southern channels.

The two uncovered installations were about 10 meters apart, which the researchers suggested may have composed one large installation. The first includes a series of at least nine smoothed channels. And the second was enclosed on top of a rock cliff with seven drain pipes, which carried liquid from the top to the channel installation below.

“We brought a number of experts to the site to see if there were any residues in the soil or rock that are not visible with the naked eye, and to help us understand what flowed or stood in the channels,” explained Shalev, adding that “we even recruited the help of the police forensic unit and its research colleagues around the world, but so far – to no avail."

Eliyahu Yanai, City of David The lower northern channels discovered in the City of David, Jerusalem, Israel.

Professor Yuval Gadot from TAU’s Archeology said that what could be ascertained was only when the second upper installation fell out of use, “at the end of the 9th Century BCE, during the days of the biblical kings of Judah - Joash and Amaziah.”

“We assume that the two installations, which, as mentioned, may have been used in unison, were constructed several decades earlier,” Gadot added.

Arik Marmor, Damka Jerusalem Production House Prof. Yuval Gadot examines the mysterious upper southern channels.

The researchers were confident that the installations were used “to soak products – and not to drain liquids," and Dr. Shalev offered some examples, such as to produce linen or date honey, with the latter having “similarly shaped installations discovered in distant places such as Oman, Bahrain and Iran."

"The ancient channel installations we have before us are fascinating and stimulate the imagination,” director of the IAA, Eli Escusido, concluded. “From time to time we come across surprising, enigmatic finds that challenge us and spark research interest. With the help of collaboration with other institutions, we crack these mysteries and advance our knowledge.”

Eliyahu Yanai, City of David The upper southern channels discovered in the City of David.

The new mysterious excavations can be seen by visitors next week, as the City of David National Park will be open for its 24th City of David Studies of Ancient Jerusalem.

Read more stories like this:

• Witches and skulls: Israeli archaeologists find evidence of necromancy >>

• Archeologists uncover 'longest' Second Temple era aqueduct in Jerusalem >>

• One of world's oldest synagogues found in Russia's Black Sea region >>