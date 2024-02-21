Rare Second Temple period stone box unveiled in Israel Museum

A remarkable archaeological discovery from the Second Temple period is now on public display for the first time at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.

The unveiling marks a significant moment in history as visitors can now witness the enigmatic stone box, shedding light on ancient commercial activities and the destruction of Jerusalem around 2,000 years ago.

The rare multi-compartment stone container, measuring 30 x 30 cm, was unearthed during excavations conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority in the City of David, part of the Jerusalem Walls National Park. Funded by the City of David Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Heritage, the excavation revealed a wealth of artifacts, including this unique box.

Zohar Shemesh - Israel Museum

The stone box, carved from soft limestone, is divided into nine equal compartments and shows signs of burning, indicating its role during the destruction of Jerusalem.

Experts believe it was likely used for commercial purposes, such as displaying premeasured goods, in the bustling urban market that thrived along the Pilgrimage Road during the Second Temple period.

Emil Aladjem - Israel Antiquities Authority

Dr. Yuval Baruch and Ari Levy, excavation directors on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, explained, "The discovery of this box alongside other artifacts along the Pilgrimage Road suggests a vibrant commercial activity that characterized Second Temple Jerusalem."

Second Temple Jerusalem boasted a sophisticated economic and commercial system similar to other major cities in the Roman world. Specialized markets offered both local and imported goods, reflecting the city's status as a temple center and pilgrimage destination.

Zohar Shemesh - Israel Museum

Moreover, daily life and trade adhered to Jewish purity laws, as evidenced by the widespread use of stone vessels. These vessels, unlike clay or metal, could not become impure, making them ideal for use in religiously observant contexts.

Dudi Mevorah, senior curator of the Archaeology Department at the Israel Museum, emphasized the significance of the find, stating, "The stone box offers a glimpse into the unique economy of Jerusalem during the Second Temple period, characterized by strict adherence to purity laws."

Emil Eladjem - Israel Antiquities Authority

While similar boxes have been discovered in Jerusalem, the newly unveiled stone box is the only complete example found to date. Its unveiling at the Israel Museum provides an opportunity for visitors to delve into the rich history of ancient Jerusalem and witness firsthand the artifacts that illuminate its past.