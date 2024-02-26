Botanical findings shed ‘unprecedented light’ on Philistine practices in biblical area of Goliath

Researchers from Bar-Ilan University shed “unprecedented light” on Philistine ritual practices, such as the use of plants with psychoactive and medicinal properties, through analysis of plant seeds and fruits at excavation sites of two temples at Tell es-Safi/Gath in central Israel.

The new study published in Scientific Reports contributed “valuable new data” on the Philistine way of life, positing a connection to broader Mediterranean and specifically Greek religious traditions, through the practices and plants found in the area known as the home to the biblical Goliath.

“Our findings challenge previous understandings of Philistine ritual practices and offer a fresh perspective on their cultural practices, and the connections between Philistine culture and broader Mediterranean religious traditions,” co-author of the study and Director of the Archaeobotany Laboratory at Bar-Ilan University, Professor Ehud Weiss commented.

“By examining the plants they used in ritual contexts, we better understand how the Philistines perceived and interacted with the world around them,” he explained.

Dr. Suembikya Frumin

The study’s lead researcher, and manager of the Archaeobotany Laboratory at Bar-Ilan University, Dr. Suembikya Frumin noted, "One of the most significant findings is the identification of earliest known ritual uses of several Mediterranean plants, such as the lilac chaste tree (Vitex agnus-castus), crown daisy (Glebionis coronaria), and silvery scabious (Lomelosia argentea).”

“These widespread Mediterranean plants connect Philistines with cultic rituals, mythology and paraphernalia related to early Greek deities, such as Hera, Artemis, Demeter, and Asclepios,” she added, plants with psychoactive and medicinal properties in the Philistine temples reveal their use for cultic activities.”

“The study revealed that the Philistine religion relied on the magic and power of nature, such as running water and seasonality, aspects that influence human health and life,” the Archaeobotany researcher explained.

Philistine culture flourished during the Iron Age (ca. 1200-604 BCE) and profoundly affected the southern Levant's cultural history, agronomy, and dietary customs. Professor Aren Maeir of Bar-Ilan University’s Martin (Szusz) Department of Land of Israel Studies and Archaeology directed excavations at Tell es-Safi/Gath for over 25 years and co-authored this latest study, which he said will “open up new avenues for research into the cultural and religious interactions between the Philistines and neighboring regions.”

“By employing advanced quantitative and qualitative analyses of plant assemblages, we have deepened our understanding of ancient cultic practices and their significance in the broader Mediterranean world,” the professor explained about the methods that were used to study food ingredients, timing of ceremonies, and plants at the two temples that each pieced together a clearer picture of the Philistine religious practice.

Through the study, a parallel between Philistine and Aegean ceremonial practices was proposed. The hypothesis of cultural exchange and influence was strengthened through the discovery of loom weights (an apparatus used for fabric production), explained as “a common feature in Aegean cult locations associated with Hera.”

“This new data indicates knowledgeable activity by temple personnel regarding the use of plants with mood-affecting features. Our method of quantitative and qualitative analysis of total plant assemblage should be highly relevant for analyzing other ancient cults and for the study of the cultural and cultic history of the region and beyond,” Dr. Frumin concluded.

