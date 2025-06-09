1,700-year-old marble sarcophagus uncovered in Caesarea

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,700-year-old marble sarcophagus in the ancient city of Caesarea, bearing an intricately carved scene of a mythological drinking contest between Dionysus, the Roman god of wine, and Heracles (Hercules), the legendary hero.

The rare artifact was found during excavations led by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), initiated by the Caesarea Development Corporation.

The burial coffin, dating to the Roman period, is carved with remarkable detail, featuring gods, animals, and trees. But it is the vivid depiction of the wine-soaked competition that has captivated experts.

“It was like a scene out of a movie,” said archaeologists Nohar Shahar and Shani Amit from the IAA. “As we brushed away the soft sand of the dunes, we began to see a marble object peeking through.

Bit by bit, we uncovered an extraordinary sarcophagus adorned with figures—each more stunning than the last. In the final hour of the dig, we uncovered the entire intact side of the coffin showing Hercules lying on a lion skin, cup in hand.”

The sarcophagus was discovered broken and buried under layers of sand, but was meticulously restored by the IAA’s Conservation Department. Experts including Solomon Gavriel, Ilya Armanovsky, Gadmo Vajpo, and architect Ido Rosental led the effort to clean, reassemble, and reveal the full visual story. The central panel shows Dionysus surrounded by his mythical entourage—Maenads, satyrs, Hermes, Pan, and wild animals such as lions and tigers—partying in what appears to be an otherworldly farewell procession for the deceased.

According to the archaeologists, this is the first time the specific motif of the Dionysus-Hercules drinking contest has been found carved on a burial coffin in the region. While scenes of Dionysian revelry were popular in Roman funerary art, they were mostly found in floor mosaics, such as those uncovered in Zippori and Antioch. The presence of the scene on a sarcophagus suggests that the Romans saw death not as an end, but as a transition to a freer existence—one where drink and dance accompany the soul on its final journey.

The visual clues also reveal the winner of the contest. “Hercules, depicted slumped and barely able to stand, makes it clear who lost,” said Shahar. “Dionysus wins again.”

The sarcophagus was discovered outside Caesarea’s known ancient city walls, an area that until now was thought to hold little archaeological significance. “This suggests that the city extended further than we previously believed, and may hold far more treasures yet to be uncovered,” added Shahar.

Eli Escusido, Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, said the find provides a powerful reflection of how Roman society perceived life, death, and the divine. “This discovery is both rare and thought-provoking,” he said. “The sarcophagus is currently undergoing advanced conservation. Once the process is complete, it will be made accessible to the public as part of our mission to connect Israelis with their rich historical heritage.”