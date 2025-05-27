1600-year-old mosaic, 'one of the most impressive,' unveiled to public

The Merhavim Regional Council in the Western Negev opened the Be’er Shema (Birsama) mosaic for the first time, as announced by a press release by the Israel Antiquities Authority.

After several months of conservation efforts, the mosaic was transferred to the council for display. This is part of the Antiquities Right at Home project by Israel's Heritage Ministry and the Antiquities Authority.

Dating back 1,600 years ago, the colorful mosaic portrays hunting scenes, animals, and daily life in 55 medallions.

The opening ceremony on Sunday, for what was described as "one of the most impressive mosaics discovered in the south of the country," was attended by Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, Merhavim Regional Council Head Shai Hajaj, and Israel Antiquities Authority Director Eli Escusido. Students from schools in the area also came, alongside the general public, with archaeological activities available.

While the mosaic was discovered in 1990 in Kibbutz Urim's farmland, it was covered to keep it intact after excavation by Dan Gazit and Shaike Lender, on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Nachshon Sneh/Israel Antiquities Authority

"This is a unique mosaic from the Byzantine period (324-638 CE)," said Lender. "It presents 55 richly detailed medallions – with mythological characters, baskets of fruit, exotic animals, scenes from everyday life, hunting scenes and more. The mosaic was clearly made by the hand of a true artist. It is comprised of small mosaic stones in a variety of colors, combined with glass and pottery to infuse it with variety."

A large monastery used to house the mosaic, which subsisted by producing wine. A winepress and warehouses with jugs were found during the excavation.

"It seems that the ancient road upon which this settlement was sited served as a kind of border between the desert and the inhabited part of the country – during the Byzantine period, and perhaps serving as such even earlier, during the Roman period," Lender said. "This road is actually the ancient Nabataean-Roman spice trail through the desert – at this point, on the axis connecting Halutza in the Negev with the port of Gaza. The excavation showed that this was indeed a large settlement, on the order of several hundred dunams, that served travelers needing a safe place to spend the night, offering protection from potential attacks by raiders from the local Bedouin tribes."

Emil Aladjem / Israel Antiquities Authority

"Over the ensuing years since its discovery, the mosaic floor’s state of conservation deteriorated. Given this situation, actions were taken. It was re-exposed, treated and strengthened, and transferred from its original exposed location to the Merhavim Council's enclosed compound. Now, it is fully protected from agricultural and development work, and at long last, it is presented to the public to appreciate," said Ami Shahar, Conservation Department Head at the Israel Antiquities Authority. "Upon completion of our expert team’s intensive efforts, the results enable the public to view and appreciate a spectacular 1,600-year-old work of art."

Emil Aladjem / Israel Antiquities Authority

Escusido, the director of the Antiquities Authority, said at the inauguration that, "Especially in these days, it is of great importance to reveal historical gems in the Gaza Envelope region (Otef), such that they will be visitor attractions and increase traffic to this vital area. This new site will serve the public as an open archaeological garden. Explanatory signs, an access road and seating areas were integrated into the site. I now invite the public to enjoy and to form their own impressions of one of the most beautiful mosaics ever seen here in Israel’s South, here in the northwestern Negev."

Merhavim Regional Council Head Hajaj called it a "beautiful mosaic, a living testimony to life that existed in the Negev some 1,500 years ago." He said it "will be preserved here and become a focal point for visits and learning – for tourists, students, and residents from across the country. It is another chapter in the story we are writing here in Merhavim – a story that connects past, present, and future."