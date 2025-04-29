Ancient head of column featuring Temple Menorah found in Jerusalem

A recovered capital, or head of a column, adorned with the Menorah was recently discovered while construction was ongoing on a bridge in Jerusalem, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority on Tuesday, announcing the find ahead of Independence Day this week.

As part of work by Netivei Israel – National Transport Infrastructure Company, employees discovered the ancient capital, which is more than 1,500 years old and is a one-of-a-kind artefact never found before in the world, as it features an eight-branched candelabrum reminiscent of the Temple design.

The capital was found upside down in a Byzantine-era building (6th-7th century CE), suggesting that it was likely a secondary use.

“It seems this capital stood atop a column in a magnificent building or on a street, in a late Roman period settlement here (2nd-4th Century CE),” said Israel Antiquities Authority excavation experts Dr. Uzi Ad and Anna Eirich. “From its local context and finds this settlement was apparently populated by descendants of Roman army retirees. If so, what was a capital with a menorah decoration on it doing here of all places – a distinct Jewish symbol? This is a true conundrum.”

“While Corinthian capitals with smooth leaves were common throughout our region from the late Second Temple through Byzantine periods, the capital discovered at Motza exhibits truly distinctive features,” said Dr. Orit Peleg-Barkat from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.” “Despite being skillfully crafted, it appears to be the work of an artisan less familiar with architectural conventions prevalent in urban public structures. Most significantly, the upper section—traditionally adorned with a floral motif—instead features what resembles an eight-branched menorah. This is particularly intriguing because seven-branched menorahs typically appear on capitals from synagogues of the late Roman and Byzantine periods, such as those found at Capernaum and Caesarea. The absence of any evidence suggesting a synagogue at this site raises questions about the capital's original purpose and context. It's possible the craftsman intended to carve a conventional flower design but, due to his limited familiarity with standard models, created something that bears a resemblance to a symmetrical eight-branched lamp.”

The artefact can now be viewed by the public at the Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein National Campus for the Archaeology of Israel.