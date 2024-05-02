Breakthrough study dates First Temple period findings in Jerusalem

A groundbreaking scientific study has successfully dated archaeological findings from the First Temple period in Jerusalem, shedding new light on events described in the Bible.

Conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority, Tel Aviv University, and the Weizmann Institute of Science, the research provides unprecedented insights into the construction activities and historical developments of ancient Jerusalem.

Published in the prestigious journal PNAS, the study challenges previous perceptions regarding the construction timeline of Jerusalem during the reigns of the kings of Judah. Through meticulous excavation and radiocarbon dating, researchers have linked biblical accounts to actual archaeological evidence unearthed in the City of David.

Over nearly a decade of excavation in the City of David National Park, researchers collected over one hundred radiocarbon dates from various excavation areas. These dates, obtained from organic materials such as grape seeds and date pits, were analyzed using advanced scientific techniques, including the use of ancient tree rings from Europe to create a precise timeline.

Among the key findings is evidence suggesting widespread settlement in Jerusalem as early as the 10th century BCE, during the reign of King David. Contrary to previous assumptions, the city's expansion towards Mount Zion began in the 9th century BCE, a century before the Assyrian exile, under the reign of King Jehoash.

Furthermore, the study challenges traditional beliefs about the construction of Jerusalem's city wall. Previously attributed to King Hezekiah, the wall is now believed to have been built during the reign of King Uzziah, following a major earthquake in Jerusalem. This revelation redefines our understanding of Jerusalem's architectural history and its growth over centuries.

According to Prof. Yuval Gadot of Tel Aviv University, the research highlights Jerusalem's internal demographic growth and the establishment of political and economic systems as driving forces behind its expansion.

He states, "The new research allows us to study the development of the city... Jerusalem grew in size and spread towards Mount Zion already in the 9th century BCE... In light of this, the new research teaches that the expansion of Jerusalem is a result of internal-Judean demographic growth and the establishment of political and economic systems."

Dr. Joe Uziel of the Israel Antiquities Authority adds that the study provides clarity on the origins of Jerusalem's defensive structures, indicating a continuous period of growth and prosperity until the Babylonian destruction in 586 BCE.

He remarks, "For decades, it was assumed that this wall was built by Hezekiah, King of Judah, but it is now becoming clear that it dates back to the days of King Uzziah... After the construction of the wall and until the Babylonian destruction, the city continued to grow and prosper."

The study's breakthrough in accurately dating periods previously considered "black holes" in carbon-14 dating marks a significant advancement in archaeological research.

By integrating biblical narratives with scientific data, researchers are painting a more comprehensive picture of Jerusalem's rich history spanning over 4,000 years.