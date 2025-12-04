Israel salvages dozens of ancient stolen artifacts in West Bank operation

Earlier on Thursday, Civil Administration forces operated through the IDF's Surveillance Unit and under the direction of the Archaeology Unit to return archaeological finds from the Burj Lasana site in Area B.

This after Palestinians erected a structure in the heart of the site, causing damage to the archaeological remains at the site.

Head of the Enforcement, Investigations, and Intelligence Department (EID), in the Civil Administration's Archaeology Unit, said, "Preserving the antiquities sites is a central part of our work and the responsibility to preserve the history of the region. Any damage to an ancient site not only harms the find itself but also the ability to understand and document the historical story that the site reflects. We will continue to work tirelessly and with all the tools at our disposal to eradicate the destructive phenomenon of antiquities theft and protect the national heritage assets and the history of the region."

During the operation, rare archaeological finds that were looted from the nearby Crusader fortress were seized, including ancient coins and stones, capitals, and stone columns from the Byzantine period that were being used as decorative items inside the villa, along with the confiscation of a metal detector discovered in the complex.

The seized finds were transferred for research and display to the Archaeological Museum at the Good Samaritan site, which is managed by the Archaeology Unit in the Civil Administration.

The archaeological site Burj Lasanan rises on top of a hill overlooking Wadi Haramiyya and is considered one of the most significant archaeological sites in the area.

The site was continuously inhabited from the Iron Age to the Middle Ages, and evidence of this has been uncovered there over the years, including the remains of a Crusader fortress, architectural elements of a Byzantine church, burial caves, a purification bath, and agricultural facilities from the early Roman period.

Following the directive of Israel's political echelon, inspectors of the Archaeology Unit of the Civil Administration worked to closely monitor the robbery activity at the site and to locate the factors responsible for the damage to it.

The operation conducted Thursday is part of an ongoing effort led by the Civil Administration's Archaeology Unit to protect heritage sites, prevent antiquities theft, and preserve the archaeological and historical assets of the region.