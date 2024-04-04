Mammoths and sabre-tooth tigers: Israel opens prehistoric Garden of Eden

'Ubeidiya National Park in the Jordan Valley was inaugurated Thursday in a festive ceremony, and opened to the general public. The prehistoric archaeological site is the oldest in Israel, from 1.6 million years ago, and acknowledged as one of the earliest outside of Africa.

Extinct species such as mammoths and saber-tooth tigers, wildlife more familiar to Africa like giraffes and hippopotami, as well as early hominin remains were all found at the 'Ubeidiya archeological site.

Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

The prehistoric site was first identified in 1959 by Izzy Marimsky, a nature instructor and resident of the nearby Kibbutz Beit Zera. Throughout the years, a series of excavations revealed evidence of the ancient humans who lived there, called hominins, belonging to the Homo erectus species.

"Every year, the Israel Antiquities Authority [IAA] develops tens of archaeological sites, making them accessible to the public. But 'Ubeidiya is unique: This is a prehistoric site of inestimable scientific importance for researching the beginnings of the human race," IAA Director, Eli Escusido, said in a statement.

Shai Isaacs, Israel Nature and Parks Authority

Israel Nature and Parks Authority General director Raya Shurky explained the significance of 'Ubeidiya region as an exciting journey backwards in time, "The site contains three important areas which connect to one heritage story in the history of our land. First, 'Ubeidiya’s prehistoric site represent man’s entry into the Middle East 1.5 million years ago."

"Secondly, adjacent Tell 'Ubeidiya represents early Israel, based on the inscription of the Egyptian Pharoah Merneptah. And finally, Moshav Menahemia represents the beginning of the Zionist movement; established here in 1901 right in this very district, and heralding Zionism flourishing throughout this region," Shurky continued.

"These three sites tell the story and provide the complete picture of life in this region throughout the course of history until our own times," he concluded.

Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority.

Jordan Valley Regional Council Head and United Kinneret Towns Chairman Idan Grinbaum was quoted in the statement, "I invite everyone to come here and see close-up one of the world’s most important heritage sites and its prehistoric finds.”

The public park, which opened on Thursday, was described as the first of three site development stages. The original excavation field laboratory will be opened as a visitor center at a later stage.

Read more stories like this>>

• Extinction of large prey spurred development of prehistoric human brain >>

• Israeli archeologists reveal earliest evidence of ancient warfare in the region >>

• Archaeologists uncover oldest known gate in Israel, moving back clock on urbanization >>