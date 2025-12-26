2 killed in terror spree in northern Israel: Woman, 20, stabbed to death, man, 60, ran over

A ramming and stabbing spree by a Palestinian left two Israelis dead on Friday and several others wounded. Police confirmed the series of attacks that unfolded in the vicinity of the northern city of Afula represented terrorism.

"Preliminary investigation indicates this was a rolling terror attack that began in the city of Beit She’an, where a pedestrian was run over. Later, a young woman was stabbed near Road 71 (Ein Harod), and the suspect was ultimately engaged with gunfire near Maonot Junction in Afula following intervention by a civilian bystander," the statement read.

The woman, aged 20, and the man, aged 68, were pronounced dead.

Israel's defense minister ordered a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank town of Qabatiya, the terrorist's hometown.