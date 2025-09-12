2 wounded, including 1 in serious condition, in stabbing attack near J'lem

Recommended -

A Palestinian terrorist stabbed two people on Friday in the dining room of a hotel in Kibbutz Tsuba near Jerusalem. One of the casualties, a man aged around 60, was in serious condition, while the other victim, a man in his 20s, was lightly wounded.

The terrorist, an employee of the hotel, was subdued by an off-duty policeman, a cousin of one of the casualties. He recounted the incident.

"I was attending a family event at the hotel when I suddenly noticed people rushing out. I immediately understood that an unusual incident was unfolding. I told people not to run and to leave calmly. I drew my firearm, put on my police identification cap, and ran toward the source of the commotion," he is quoted as saying by the authorities.

"I saw the terrorist surrounded by several civilians. I decided to subdue him with my hands rather than by shooting, to reduce the risk to those nearby. With the help of several brave civilians, I laid him to the ground and restrained him. I then identified a man who had been stabbed in the upper body and provided him with initial medical care. Shortly afterward, I realized that my own cousin had also been stabbed.”

