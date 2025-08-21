Israeli man injured in shooting incident near West Bank road 458, IDF reports

Recommended -

The Rescuers Without Borders emergency service reported that an Israeli was injured from a physical confrontation with an a terrorist armed with a gun who had shot at the Israeli shepherd a number of times, after the IDF and Magen David Adom (MDA) received calls about an incident on road 458.

According to the testimony of the injured man and another young man, the two shepherds from the Gal Yosef farm were grazing cows in an open area from a ranger when an assailant ambushed them and fired at least two bullets, causing the veihicle to overturn.

The attacker took that oppertunity to approach the shepherds, but due to a gun malfunction he was forced to flee after a physical confrontation.

Binyamin Council Chairman Yisrael Gantz said in response to the attack, "This was a planned ambush that ended miraculously. We are strengthening the security forces and the heroic farmers who operate in Binyamin. The Ranger that the farmer was wearing was awarded only a few weeks ago by the Settlement Division and has already saved lives."

The attacker was from the Palestinian village Al-Mughayyir. IDF soldiers have encircled the village along with additional areas, and are currently conducting searches to locate the terrorist.

The injured man was evacuated to the hospital for further treatment and the incident will undergo further investigation.