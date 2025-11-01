Amid Hezbollah's continued violations, Israel concludes that 'all options are on the table,' i24NEWS told

Amid Hezbollah's continued violations of the ceasefire agreement and attempts to rearm, there is a growing understanding shared among Israeli leadership that the American plan to reconstruct Lebanon with financial incentives will not bring about the desired results of disarming Hezbollah, i24NEWS understands.

A senior official told i24NEWS on Saturday that "all options are on the table in the face of these violations" by the Shiite jihadists.

It is also understood that this view of the situation was formulated following a special discussion between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Hezbollah, a proxy of Iran and an antisemitic and fanatic militia devoted to Israel's destruction, was forced to agree to its disarmament following a devastating Israeli nine-day offensive that decimated its ranks through sophisticated operations that saw pagers and beepers held by Hezbollah members across Lebanon explode. Its leadership, including Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in a strike in the group's Beirut stronghold.

Yet, although devastated, the assessments are that Hezbollah remains too strong for the disjointed Lebanese armed forces to best and disarm.