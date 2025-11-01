At Rabin's 30th memorial, Israeli opposition leaders call to revive his 'legacy of peace and responsibility'

Hundreds of thousands gathered in several rallies across Israel to mark 30 years since the assassination of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin. The main rally, whose turnout was reportedly around 150,000, was held at the Tel Aviv square where the Labor leader was assassinated on November 4, 1995, by right-wing extremist Yigal Amir after a peace rally.

Speakers at the event included opposition leader Yair Lapid, Former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, freed hostage Gadi Mozes and Democrats chair Yair Golan, whose address drew a link between the Rabin assassination and what he branded as "ongoing incitement and nationalist extremism" in today's Israel.

"The shots that killed Rabin still resonate today in every act of this government that works against its own people," Golan said, in a reference to the fact that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was Rabin's main political rival in 1995. Some on the Israeli left saw Netanyahu's harsh rhetoric against Rabin's leadership during the Oslo process as veiled incitement to murder.

Golan urged “renewed moral and democratic backbone,” saying that “true unity is not when we give up our values" but rather "when we stand up together for what is right, with a democratic, moral, and military backbone.”

In his tribute to Rabin, Eisenkot said that the late leader incarnated the civic ideal of responsibility.

“Those were different days," he said of Rabin's military career—which stretched from the 1948 War of Independence until the 1967 Six-Day War, during which he was the IDF's Chief of General Staff —and his path as a politician. Rabin's was an era "when leaders took responsibility, in words and in deeds. Responsibility is what Israel yearns for today.”

The 1995 assassination by an extremist came as "the direct result of polarization and incitement,” Eisenkot added. “Thirty years on, the same warning light still flashes before us: a divisive discourse resting on a foundation of lies and self-seeking interests.”

Lapid stated that Rabin’s assassin was out to murder not just Rabin but his life's mission, that of building "a Jewish, democratic, and peace-seeking state.”

“On this day, we stand not here only to mourn Rabin but to draw strength from him," Lapid added. "He taught us that when you see something dangerous, stand up against it.”