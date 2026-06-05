Attempted terror attack: Man arrested trying to stab Border Police officer at “Western Galilee” police station
The incident happened early Friday morning
i24NEWS
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1 min read
Early Friday morning, a man arrived near the entrance of the "Western Galilee" police station, dismounted his vehicle, charged at a Border Police soldier standing there and tried to stab him with a knife.
The soldier was able to overpower the man, and he was arrested.
The suspect is a 23-year-old resident of Jadeida-Makr and he is currently being questioned by officers.
This is a developing story.
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