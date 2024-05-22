In his first visit to the Temple Mount since the deadly October 7 attacks, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir declared that extending diplomatic recognition to a Palestinian state is equivalent to rewarding Hamas.

Ben Gvir, known for his far-right stance, made these comments while surrounded by police at the sensitive Jerusalem holy site.

In a video message, Ben Gvir specifically criticized Norway, Spain, and Ireland for recognizing Palestine, accusing them of "giving a prize to Nukhba, murderers and abusers."

The Nukhba force, an elite unit of Hamas, led the October 7 assault on southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 people and the taking of 252 hostages.

Referring to footage of several female hostages expected to be released, Ben Gvir stated, “Tonight we will receive further evidence of why Hamas must be totally destroyed.” He emphasized the need for a thorough military operation in Rafah, calling for a complete halt of fuel supplies to Gaza and significant restrictions on humanitarian aid.

The Temple Mount, known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif or the Noble Sanctuary, is the holiest site in Judaism and the third-holiest in Islam, home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90

Hamas quickly condemned Ben Gvir's visit, urging Palestinians to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“The invasion of the fascist Zionist minister, Ben Gvir, into the Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning is an aggressive act that adds fuel to the fire and it will not give Israel legitimacy over our holy places,” the terrorist group stated.

Hamas called on Palestinians from East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and within Israel to resist what they described as a "Jewish campaign" against the Al-Aqsa Mosque. They encouraged Palestinians to gather en masse at the mosque and to stand firm against any attempts to "defile and Judaize" the site.