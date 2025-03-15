BHL, German officials bow out of Israeli antisemitism conference

A French intellectual superstar and a pair of German officials announced that they withdrew from a conference on antisemitism organized by the Israeli government, citing the participation of far-right figures in the Jerusalem event.

Iconic thinker Bernard-Henri Lévy, who was set to deliver the conference's keynote address, opted out upon learning that Marion Marechal and Jordan Bardella from France's far-right National Rally party were among the other speakers.

Felix Klein, the Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight Against Antisemitism, "has decided not to attend," his representatives told Haaretz.

"He was unaware of the other attendees when he accepted the invitation, and upon learning who the other speakers were, he decided to withdraw."

Volker Beck, a former Green Party parliamentarian who chairs the Germany-Israel Friendship Society (DIG) also announced he was cancelling his attendance. "If we associate ourselves with extreme right-wing forces, we discredit our common cause; it also goes against my personal convictions and will have a negative impact on our fight against antisemitism within our societies."