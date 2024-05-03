Britain announces sanctions targeting Israeli hardliners

Britain on Friday unveiled new sanctions targeting Israeli hardliners suspected of violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Britain's Foreign Office named Hilltop Youth and Lehava as two groups which it said were known to have incited and carried out violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

Lehava is known for, among others, its vocal opposition to Jewish-Arab intermarriage. Sanctions were also imposed on four individuals listed as Noam Federmam, Elisha Yered, Neirya Ben Pazi and Eden Levy.

"Today’s package includes two groups known to have supported, incited and promoted violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank, as well as four individuals responsible for perpetrating human rights abuses against these communities," the press release read.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron further added that "the Israeli authorities must clamp down on those responsible. The UK will not hesitate to take further action if needed, including through further sanctions."